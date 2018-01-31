Corrupción en el ámbito industrial militar - Pere Ortega

Pere Ortega - HISPANIA NOVA, Revista de Historia Contemporánea núm 16, 2018 - Gener del 2018

Corrupción en el ámbito industrial militar

El caso de España y la dimensión internacional

Corruption in the Military Industry

The case of Spain and the international dimension

Resumen

Los altos precios de los armamentos y el secretismo que rodea las exportaciones de armas, favorecen que este comercio este falto de transparencia, hecho que favorece prácticas corruptas. Los principales beneficiarios de la industria militar y de las ventas de armas es el denominado complejo militar industrial, un entramado donde se dan cita los intereses de los principales accionistas y directivos de las industrias militares, de algunos políticos y de altos mandos militares con el deseo de influir en las decisiones sobre política militar y la adquisición de armamentos de los Estados. España, no está exenta de esta problemática, pues la Ley que regula las exportaciones de armas permite que éstas sean tratadas como materia reservada.

Palabras clave: corrupción, complejo militar industrial, exportación de armas, transparencia, militarismo

Summary

The high prices of armaments and the secrecy that surrounds the exportation of arms encourages a lack of transparency in this industry, given that it favours corrupt practices. The main beneficiary of the military industry and of the sales of arms is the so-called industrial military complex: a framework which brings together the interests of the main shareholders and directors of the industrial military, including some politicians and high military commanders who want to influence the decisions of military politics and of the acquisition of the armaments of the State. Spain is not exempt from this problem, as the Law that regulates the exportation of arms allows it to be treated as a classified matter.

Key words: corruption, industrial military complex, exportation of arms, transparency, militarism